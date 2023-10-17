WGN Radio is celebrating two of its employees, Marlene Wells and Jim Holland, who have a combined 106 years of service to the station. This year marks the 56th anniversary for promotions and merchandising coordinator Marlene Wells and the 50th anniversary for engineer in charge Jim Holland.

Marlene Wells, who recalls fondly the first day she walked in to start the job, has been an integral part of the promotions of the station, from guiding on-site broadcasts to organizing events over the years like PumpkinFest, the Kathy and Judy Conventions and countless others.

Jim Holland, a graduate of Northwestern University, was instrumental in the station moves over the years from Bradley Place to the Tribune Tower and to its current location at 303 E. Wacker. Holland did work on Bozo’s Circus and designed and constructed a studio switcher system that served WGN for over 20 years.

Wells and Holland both appeared in the 45-minute documentary “100 Years of WGN Radio: A Retrospective” that aired in 2022 as part of the station’s anniversary. The documentary can be viewed at wgnradio.com/100.

Marlene Wells:

At WGN Radio’s 100th anniversary party in 2022. Pictured L to R: Sean Compton – President, Networks, Nexstar Media Inc.; Perry Sook – Chairman/CEO Nexstar Media Group, Inc.; Marlene Wells; Mary Sandberg Boyle – Vice President General Manager WGN Radio

Vice President GM WGN Radio Mary Sandberg Boyle and Marlene Wells

Cheers to 56 years at WGN Radio, Marlene!

Marlene Wells and Dick Clark

Marlene Wells and Colin Powell

Dave Schwan, promotions guru Marlene Wells, Dave Schwan, Elton Jim at a Treetime broadcast.

Jim Holland:

WGN Radio vice president and general manager Mary Sandberg Boyle and engineer in charge Jim Holland.

Jim Holland with his 50th anniversary certificate.

Jim Holland prepping for Y2K.

Jim Holland interviewed as part of the ‘100 Years of WGN Radio: A Retrospective’ documentary produced in 2022.

WGN Radio engineers, including Jim Holland (far left) pose with the Stanley Cup.

Jim Holland (left) with web and digital producer Dave Marzullo in the control room.

At a celebratory anniversary lunch to honor Marlene and Jim. Pictured L to R: WGN Radio vice president and general manager Mary Sandberg Boyle, general sales manager Steve Tarpley, news director Ryan Burrow, engineer in charge Jim Holland, human resources director Theresa Martinez, senior accountant Sonia Berumen, chief engineer Bill Murdoch and promotions and merchandising coordinator Marlene Wells.