WGN Radio is celebrating two of its employees, Marlene Wells and Jim Holland, who have a combined 106 years of service to the station. This year marks the 56th anniversary for promotions and merchandising coordinator Marlene Wells and the 50th anniversary for engineer in charge Jim Holland.
Marlene Wells, who recalls fondly the first day she walked in to start the job, has been an integral part of the promotions of the station, from guiding on-site broadcasts to organizing events over the years like PumpkinFest, the Kathy and Judy Conventions and countless others.
Jim Holland, a graduate of Northwestern University, was instrumental in the station moves over the years from Bradley Place to the Tribune Tower and to its current location at 303 E. Wacker. Holland did work on Bozo’s Circus and designed and constructed a studio switcher system that served WGN for over 20 years.
Wells and Holland both appeared in the 45-minute documentary “100 Years of WGN Radio: A Retrospective” that aired in 2022 as part of the station’s anniversary. The documentary can be viewed at wgnradio.com/100.
Marlene Wells:
Jim Holland: