Cyclists ride on DuSable Lake Shore Drive at the once-a-year event (R. Burrow/WGN Radio)

WGN Radio’s news director Ryan Burrow cycled all 30 miles of the Fifth Third Bike the Drive route and captured these photos from the event.

The annual ride, this year held Sunday, September 3, brings cyclists together to bike DuSable Lake Shore Drive and benefits Active Transportation Alliance, a non-profit advocacy organization working to improve conditions for walking, biking, and public transit throughout Chicagoland.

All photos by Ryan Burrow/WGN Radio

Skyline backdrop (R. Burrow/WGN Radio)

Skyline view looking south (R. Burrow/WGN Radio)

Cycling to downtown (R. Burrow/WGN Radio)

Near the Michigan Avenue exit on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, heading north (R. Burrow/WGN Radio)

View of the Field Museum (R. Burrow/WGNRadio)

By McCormick Place (R. Burrow/WGN Radio)

At the Museum of Science & Industry, the southern end of the route (R. Burrow/WGN Radio)

Cycling north on DuSable Lake Shore Drive (R. Burrow/WGN Radio)

Post-ride festival and an entry point is Butler Field in Grant Park (R. Burrow/WGN Radio)

Ryan’s route (R. Burrow/WGN Radio)