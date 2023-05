WGN Radio and WGN-TV joined forces to step up for lung health and healthy air by participating in American Lung Association’s Fight For Air Climb at Soldier Field, Sunday, May 21. Team captains included Dave Eanet, Kevin Powell and Mary Van De Velde.

Thanks to the support of many, WGN Radio and WGN-TV was the top fundraising team for American Lung Association – and another step forward to a world without lung disease.

Team WGN Radio at American Lung Association’s Fight For Air Climb (Jeannie McGrory/WGN Radio)

Getting ready to climb (Peggy Pegler/WGN Radio)

Inside Soldier Field (Mary Van De Velde/WGN Radio)

Climbing selfie! (Mary Van De Velde/WGN Radio)

WGN Radio sports director Dave Eanet (Jeannie McGrory/WGN Radio)

Climbing stairs (Jeannie McGrory/WGN Radio)

Kevin Powell and fiancee Bridget (Kevin Powell/WGN Radio)

WGN Radio account executives Jeannie McGrory and Peggy Pegler (Peggy Pegler/WGN Radio)

WGN Radio’s news director Ryan Burrow with WGN-TV (Jeannie McGrory/WGN Radio)

We did it! Dave Eanet and son Scott (Jeannie McGrory/WGN Radio)