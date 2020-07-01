WGN Radio adds ‘WGN Showcase’ to Saturday programming

WGN Radio adds “WGN Showcase” to its Saturday overnight programming. The show will air 10pm to 5am, beginning Saturday, July 11. The show will feature highlights of weekday shows and excerpts of interviews with celebrities and newsmakers conducted by Bob Sirott, John Williams, Anna Davlantes, and Roe Conn.

The station will continue a partnership with “WGN Radio Theatre,” which previously ran in the timeslot and presented classics from the golden age of radio, and the show’s host Carl Amari for special themed times throughout the year. Amari has spent decades licensing and preserving classic radio broadcasts from the 1930s, 40s, and 50s and founded Radio Spirits, the world’s largest marketer and distributor of these programs.