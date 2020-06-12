WGN Radio adds “Sunday Standards with John Williams” to Sunday programming

Following the success of “The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier,” ranked #2 with adults 25-54, WGN Radio adds “Sunday Standards with John Williams” to its Sunday programming. This new show will air 9pm to 11pm, beginning Sunday, June 21.

The show will feature classic standards from the Great American Songbook, curated by the program’s host John Williams. Listeners can expect to hear a wide range of artists, including Sammy Davis, Jr., Nat King Cole, and Burt Bacharach, along with more modern artists like Linda Ronstadt, Barry Manilow and Amy Winehouse covering those songs.

“Some of the hits we play go back 85 years, others go back 15 years,” said John Williams. “The music is really nice to listen to, and that’s the idea. I think there’s something really big about WGN Radio, a 50,000-watt AM station, energizing this music all over again – and getting people something they need right now.”

“The success of ‘The Sinatra Hours’ has proven there is an appetite for nostalgia,” said WGN Radio General Manager Mary Boyle. “This music is hard to find, and certainly not on free over the air radio. John Williams has a passion for this kind of music, so it’s a natural fit.”

Effective Sunday, June 21, WGN Radio’s Sunday programming schedule is:

5am – 5:30am: Great Outdoors with Charlie Potter

5:30am – 6am: Steve Dale’s Pet World

6am – 6:30am: The Lutheran Hour

6:30am – 9am: The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier

9am – 1pm: Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning

1pm – 5pm: Pete McMurray

5pm – 7pm: Karen Conti

7pm – 9pm: Rick Kogan

9pm – 11pm: Sunday Standards with John Williams

11pm: 4am: Nick Digilio