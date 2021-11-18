WGN Radio adds host Lisa Dent, announces new weekday schedule

Effective January 3, new programming schedule adds special reporting with Anna Davlantes

On January 3, WGN Radio will debut a new weekday programming schedule. The station has also hired longtime radio personality Lisa Dent, who will be heard weekday afternoons.

“Lisa Dent has long been a significant and well-known presence in Chicago radio,” said WGN Radio Vice President and General Manager Mary Sandberg Boyle. “Her vibrant personality and warmth, understanding of the city and an ability to authentically connect on a personal level with listeners makes her a natural fit for afternoon drive on WGN as we embark on our 100th year of being the voice of Chicagoland.”

A native of Rockford, Lisa Dent began her radio career in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin in 1981. She has worked at stations in Minneapolis, San Diego, Seattle, and Houston. Dent returned to Chicago in 2002 and previously hosted at country music stations WUSN 99.5, US99, and Big 95.5. Lisa Dent was inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame in 2016. Dent has been heard as a fill-in host on WGN Radio since January.

Veteran Chicago journalist and Northwestern alumna Anna Davlantes will assume the role of investigative correspondent with special reporting, covering news stories in-depth. Davlantes will continue to be heard frequently across the station’s dayparts.

“Anna Davlantes’ impeccable resume includes decades of award-winning investigative reporting. Few rival Anna’s commitment to serving the public in anticipating, exposing, and breaking important stories,” said Sandberg Boyle. “We are fortunate to have her expertise at WGN Radio.”

Beginning January 3, WGN Radio’s weekday programming schedule is:

4am – 6am: WGN-TV simulcast

6am – 10am: Bob Sirott

10am – 2pm: John Williams, including the Wintrust Business Lunch at noon

2pm – 6pm: Chicago’s Afternoon News with Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand

6pm – 7pm: WGN Radio’s Money Matters (airing early 2022)

7pm – 10pm: John Landecker