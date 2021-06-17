WGN, NewsNation join together for Nexstar Founder’s Day at Greater Chicago Food Depository, Vitalant Blood Drive

WGN Radio, WGN-TV, and NewsNation joined together for Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring. On this day, established by Nexstar Founder, Chairman and CEO Perry Sook in 2016, all 199 Nexstar TV stations – and one radio station – give back by supporting organizations in their communities.
Here in Chicago, WGN-TV, WGN Radio, and NewsNation partnered with Greater Chicago Food Depository and Vitalant for Nexstar Founder’s Day.
By the numbers, here’s how we helped:
- Morning shift volunteers at Greater Chicago Food Depository packed 957 boxes which equals 15,312 pounds of food and 12,760 meals.
- Afternoon shift volunteers at Greater Chicago Food Depository packed 1,250 boxes which equals 20,000 pounds of food and 16,667 meals.
- Staff also raised nearly $2,500 through a donation drive for Greater Chicago food Depository. That money provides over 7,000 meals to feed Chicagoland’s hungry. Every $1 donated can help provide three meals.
- At the Vitalant Blood Drive held at WGN-TV, 43 units of blood were collected and 129 lives saved.
Photo Gallery 1 – Morning Shift Volunteers:
Photo Gallery 2 – Morning Shift Volunteers:
Photo Gallery 3 – Afternoon Shift Volunteers:
Photo Gallery 4 – Afternoon Shift Volunteers:
Photo Gallery 5 – Vitalant Blood Drive at WGN-TV:
You can learn more and help these organizations on their websites:
https://www.chicagosfoodbank.org
htttps://www.vitalant.org