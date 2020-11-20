Vikki Kokuzian comes to WGN Radio with a background contributing to the top industries and companies in the world. Formerly a financial analyst for multiple S & P 500 Brokers at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Vikki Kokuzian has a wealth of knowledge, experience and passion for many arenas which make her the well-rounded individual she is. Born and raised in Chicago’s West Ridge neighborhood, she thrives among people, culture and entertainment. With her ongoing role as Sarah Jindra’s traffic producer on WGN-TV, she was humbled to be offered the on-air traffic reporting position following the 20+ years of well-respected veteran Mary Van De Velde.

Prior to the beginning of her radio career in 2004, Vikki Kokuzian was a recording artist which lead to her promotions/production internship at 103.5 KISS FM for the DreX morning show. In 2010, with Vikki’s 2 year relentless pursuit in contacting the hiring manager for an On-Air traffic reporting position, she finally succeeded. With that came a snowball of additional opportunities including rush hour traffic reporting across all Clear Channel stations and a TV traffic producer for Sondra Solarte on FOX’s Good Day Chicago morning show. In 2012, Vikki became the on-air fill in for Sondra which brought her talents front and center.

Simultaneously, Vikki was building her real estate career and is still ranked among the Top 10 Realtors in Coldwell Banker’s Global Luxury Gold Coast Office. Inducted in the Coldwell Banker Diamond Society, Vikki built her business as she pursued her career in TV/Radio. Although she took a hiatus from TV/ Radio from 2014- 2019 to start a family and raise two kids, She is happy to be back on-air and with WGN.

Vikki recognizes that the parallels in traffic reporting and real estate truly have the same formula. There is a thought process behind every journey, with certain speed bumps or detours along the way. Vikki helps you get from point A to point B on the roads and in real estate. “Whatever your journey, each person will take a different route, but in the end we all want to end up at our most desired destination… home.”