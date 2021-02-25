Video: Preparing for the Toast to Bob Collins

WGN Insider

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Since Bob Collins’ tragic death in February, 2000, members of the WGN Radio morning show have honored Bob’s memory with a salute on or around his birthday, February 28. That tribute has consisted of a toast, using the bottle of Jack Daniel’s found in Bob’s office. Of course, over time, the whiskey contained within that bottle has been depleted several times. But in this video, Dave Eanet, the current keeper of the bottle, demonstrates how the whiskey is replenished, allowing for some essence of the original to remain now over two decades later.

The 2021 Toast to Bob Collins is scheduled to air Friday, February 26, at 7:48am, on the Bob Sirott Show on WGN Radio 720 and our digital streams.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular