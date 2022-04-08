Former WGN weatherman Jim Ramsey has passed away at age 69. Ramsey worked at WGN-TV from 1987 until his retirement in 2017 and also delivered weather forecasts and updates on WGN Radio. He also was part of on-air segments on WGN Radio, including a series of segments with Garry Meier from October, 2013 in which Garry had Jim “audition” to become Chicago’s new spokesperson:

