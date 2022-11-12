Legendary radio talk show host Jim Bohannon has died at age 78. Jim’s radio career began in high school and college. After military service including a tour of duty in Vietnam, Jim worked at several local stations, eventually joining Mutual Network, now Westwood One, in 1983. In 1993, Jim took over the radio microphone from Larry King when Larry moved to CNN and the nightly Jim Bohannon Show debuted. It would air nationwide on hundreds of stations until his death.

In January 2021, Jim Bohannon’s show joined the WGN Radio lineup. A few weeks before the WGN Radio launch, Steve Dale talked with Jim about his career and the show: