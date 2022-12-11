Long-time WGN Radio and TV host and announcer has died at age 92. His voice was one of the most-frequently heard on Channel 9 and Radio 720 for decades, as a TV news and sports anchor, a radio show host, and a commercial voice announcer. WGN staff also fondly remember his warm personality. Here are a few memories of Floyd.

Legal ID and introduction for Extension 720 with Milt Rosenberg:

Floyd Brown reading a fictional commercial in the classic WGN Radio “Christmas Newscast:”

Before Dean Richards, Floyd Brown was the voice of Chicago’s legendary Victory Auto Wreckers TV commercials.

Floyd’s induction into the WGN Radio Walk of Fame, 2016:

Last few minutes of final “Floyd Brown Show,” July 4, 1999:

Floyd Brown on stage during the Walk of Fame Ceremony. (Kristin Decker/WGN Radio)

Floyd Brown (Kristin Decker / WGN Radio)

Floyd Brown 05.27.16. Chicago, IL. WGN-AM Radio Walk of Fame induction ceremony. Photo by Glenn Kaupert, © 2016.

Tom Petersen entertains Floyd Brown during a break of the Walk of Fame Ceremony. (Kristin Decker/WGN Radio)

Floyd Brown, Tom Petersen (Kristin Decker / WGN Radio)

Jim Carollo and Floyd Brown (Kristin Decker / WGN Radio)

Marilyn Miller and Floyd Brown (Kristin Decker / WGN Radio)

(L-R) Steve Bertrand, Dan Fabian, Jim Carollo, Steve Cochran, Max Armstrong, Todd Manley, Tom Petersen, Jimmy de Castro, (front) Marilyn Miller, Floyd Brown and Dean Richards 05.27.16. Chicago, IL. WGN-AM Radio Walk of Fame induction ceremony. Photo by Glenn Kaupert, © 2016.

