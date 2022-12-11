Long-time WGN Radio and TV host and announcer has died at age 92. His voice was one of the most-frequently heard on Channel 9 and Radio 720 for decades, as a TV news and sports anchor, a radio show host, and a commercial voice announcer. WGN staff also fondly remember his warm personality. Here are a few memories of Floyd.
Legal ID and introduction for Extension 720 with Milt Rosenberg:
Floyd Brown reading a fictional commercial in the classic WGN Radio “Christmas Newscast:”
Before Dean Richards, Floyd Brown was the voice of Chicago’s legendary Victory Auto Wreckers TV commercials.
Floyd’s induction into the WGN Radio Walk of Fame, 2016:
Last few minutes of final “Floyd Brown Show,” July 4, 1999:
