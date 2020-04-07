Listen Now
Photos: WGN Radio staff wears face masks

Following the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that everyone wear a non-medical, cloth face covering in public to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, the WGN Radio staff shows off their masks.

  • Host Bob Sirott
  • Traffic and news reporter Mary Van De Velde. Her sewing machine is on overdrive these days…
  • Sports reporter and host and the voice of the Northwestern Wildcats, Dave Eanet
  • John Williams…with protective glasses, too.
  • John Williams, without the protective glasses.
  • News anchor Steve Bertrand
  • Walter Jacobson
  • WGN Radio General Manager Mary Sandberg Boyle
  • Roe Conn Show producer Jeff Carlin
  • Sports reporter and host Kevin Powell
  • Engineer Bob Fukuda
  • Promotions and sales coordinator Marlene Wells with one of her dachschunds, Schulzie
  • Sports reporter and host Mark Carman
  • Host Matt Bubala
  • WGN Radio Theatre host Carl Amari
  • WGN Radio Theatre host Lisa Wolf
  • News anchor Roger Badesch at his home studio wishing it was May already…
  • “The Masked” Rick Pearson
  • Human Resources Manager Theresa Martinez
  • Executive producer of White Sox Radio Network Dave Zaslowsky
  • Host Brian Noonan
  • Traffic manager Julie Stern
  • News anchor Dave Schwan
  • Imaging director Chris Duffy
  • Account executive Wendy Listick
  • Account executive Wendy’s daughter Brooklyn
  • Engineer Adam Phillips
  • Account representative Bob Coyne
  • Promotions Manager Sara Tieman

