Photos: WGN Radio staff wears face masks

Ed Farmer, Chicago White Sox radio broadcaster for 29 seasons including the last two on WGN Radio, passed away Wednesday night in a Los Angeles-area hospital of complications from a previous illness. Farmer played 11 seasons in the majors including three with the White Sox and was a strong advocate for organ donation.

“We are saddened by the death of Ed Farmer. A fan first, as well as being the longtime voice of the White Sox, he was always ready to share stories that included his love for baseball, the team and the city of Chicago,” said WGN Radio General Manager Mary Boyle. “We were fortunate to have him as part of the WGN Radio family for the past two years. We share in the grief of the White Sox community and extend our sympathies to his family and all who knew him. He will missed.”