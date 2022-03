Whether it be wearing green or having fun with St. Paddy’s Day props, here is how WGN Radio staff celebrated on March 17.

Photos: Ashley Bihun/WGN Radio

John Williams

Dave Eanet

From the newsroom: Jordan Bernfield, Steve Grzanich, Andy Masur

Lauren Lapka and Mary Van De Velde

Chief Engineer Bill Murdoch

David Hochberg

Producer Hayley Boyd

Kathryn Lake in commercial production

News reporter and anchor Steve Ruxton

WGN Radio GM and Vice President Mary Sandberg Boyle

Producer Breandan Rook

Producer Pete Zimmerman

From the traffic department, Julie Stern and Carol Dulaj

From sales (L to R): Bob Coyne, Kevin McDonough, Jeannie McGrory, Karen Moss, Jasmine Seals, Marlene Wells, Joe Marino

Engineer Bob Fukuda