Photos: WGN Radio staff at Fifth Third Bike the Drive

It’s the one day of the year when bikes take over Du Sable Lake Shore Drive! Traditionally Fifth Third Bike the Drive happens over Memorial Day weekend as a kick-off to summer, but this year’s event moved to Labor Day weekend as a farewell to summer. The weather delivered a beautiful day for riding a bicycle riding along the lakefront.
Congratulations to news director Ryan Burrow for biking all 30 miles of the route and to sports director Dave Eanet who logged 32 miles!
Fifth Third Bike the Drive is produced by and benefits Active Transportation Alliance. Active Trans is a non-profit advocacy organization working to improve conditions for walking, biking, and public transit throughout Chicagoland.