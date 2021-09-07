Photos: WGN Radio staff at Fifth Third Bike the Drive

It’s the one day of the year when bikes take over Du Sable Lake Shore Drive! Traditionally Fifth Third Bike the Drive happens over Memorial Day weekend as a kick-off to summer, but this year’s event moved to Labor Day weekend as a farewell to summer. The weather delivered a beautiful day for riding a bicycle riding along the lakefront.

Congratulations to news director Ryan Burrow for biking all 30 miles of the route and to sports director Dave Eanet who logged 32 miles!

Fifth Third Bike the Drive is produced by and benefits Active Transportation Alliance. Active Trans is a non-profit advocacy organization working to improve conditions for walking, biking, and public transit throughout Chicagoland.

Lovely sunny day (Don Kleppin)

Dave Eanet stops for a photo (Dave Eanet)

Ryan Burrow stops for a photo (Ryan Burrow)

Cyclists on the bridge over the Chicago River on Du Sable Lake Shore Drive (Jasmine Cooper)

News producer Jasmine Cooper and her sisters at Fifth Third Bike the Drive (Jasmine Cooper)

Kelsey, Bill, and Kathy Murdoch (Bill Murdoch)

A good day to ride a bike! (Maureen McDonald)

News reporter David Jennings snaps a selfie along the route (David Jennings)

Taking a break to admire the view (Jasmine Cooper)

Fifth Third Bike the Drive (Don Kleppin)

Beautiful Chicago skyline (Jasmine Cooper)

Coming up to Belmont (Don Kleppin)

Jasmine takes a selfie (Jasmine Cooper)

News director Ryan Burrow at Museum of Science and Industry, the southern end of Fifth Third Bike the Drive. Ryan cycled the full course: 30 miles. (Ryan Burrow)

Photo op! (Maureen McDonald)

Dave Eanet along the route. He cycled 32 miles! (Dave Eanet)

At Belmont Harbor (Don Kleppin)

Gorgeous Sunday morning in Chicago! (Don Kleppin)

Cyclists in the sun (Bill Murdoch)

Cyclists on Du Sable Lake Shore Drive (Bill Murdoch)

Fifth Third Bike the Drive (Don Kleppin)