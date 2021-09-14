Photos: WGN Radio listeners Walk to Wrigley with John Williams, Dave Eanet

It was a beautiful Friday to go for a walk! John Williams and Dave Eanet were joined by WGN Radio listeners to walk just over five miles, from the WGN Radio studios at 303 E. Wacker to a Wrigleyville rooftop. There was also a stop for snacks and some stretching at Athletico’s Lincoln Park East location. Along the way, John Williams provided updates to the listening audience of the walkers’ progress, ambling through the streets of Chicago. Walk to Wrigley was sponsored by Athletico and Waxberg’s Walk Shoppe. Check out the photos!

Photos by Sara Tieman and Michael Piff, WGN Radio

Photo Gallery 1:

  • Dave Eanet and John Williams call-in to Jon Hansen (on-air for John Williams) just before the Walk begins
  • The walkers in the lobby
  • Walkers in the 303 Wacker lobby
  • Dave Eanet on the air
  • John Williams talks to the walkers
  • First photo op outside 303 Wacker
  • Outside the WGN Radio studios
  • Time to walk! John Williams leads the group.
  • Walkers from above (Dave Marzullo/WGN)
  • Walking down Wacker
  • On Michigan Avenue
  • The walkers go past Tribune Tower
  • Outside the Intercontinental Hotel
  • John Williams meets a listener on the street
  • Walking down Rush Street
  • Waiting for lights to safely cross
  • John Williams walking
  • Walking through the Gold Coast
  • In the Gold Coast
  • Taking in all the sights of the city
  • On Rush Street in the Gold Coast
  • A quiet spot on Rush Street
  • Strolling through quiet neighborhoods
  • Hi to the camera!

Photo Gallery 2:

  • Smiles from John Williams and Dave Eanet
  • Outside the Chicago History Museum
  • In Lincoln Park
  • Walking past Lincoln Park
  • Dave Eanet and John Williams on the phone
  • Just past the intersection of Lincoln and Clark
  • Walking up Lincoln
  • Walking through the Lincoln Park neighborhood
  • Second photo op: fountain somewhere in Lincoln Park
  • Photo time!
  • Leaving the second photo stop
  • At Oz Park
  • A listener in a car asks John Williams to tell a Speed Joke
  • John talking to the listener in the car
  • The walkers
  • John waves to people along the route
  • On the way to the break stop

Photo Gallery 3:

  • Group photo inside Athletico
  • Athletico’s Lincoln Park East location was a stop to rest and break.
  • Inside Athletico
  • Athletico’s Lincoln Park East location is at 2350 N. Lincoln Ave.
  • At Athletico for snacks and a break
  • John Williams calls in to the studio from Athletico
  • Talking to an Athletico physical therapist
  • Time to stretch!
  • The Athletico team leads the walkers through some stretches
  • John Williams and a skeleton
  • Athletico iLIncoln Park East
  • Is the skeleton smiling?
  • Thanks Athletico!
  • Athletico Lincoln Park East
  • Back on the route!
  • Crossing the intersection at Fullerton
  • In Lakeview East
  • At Halsted and Clark
  • The new CTA Belmont Flyover is taking shape
  • The Vautravers Building that was moved by the CTA
  • We’ve reached our destination!
  • Heading to the rooftop!
  • John Williams at Murphy’s Bleachers
  • One last group photo!
  • View of Wrigley Field from Murphy’s Bleachers
  • Time for lunch and a ballgame
  • View of the city looking north and east from Murphy’s Bleachers
  • Thanks to all who walked to Wrigley!

