The 2022 Fight For Air Climb was held for the second time at Soldier Field (J. McGrory)

It was a beautiful Sunday to climb some stairs! American Lung Association hosted the annual Fight For Air Climb fundraiser at Soldier Field on Sunday, June 19.

Check out the photos of Team WGN Radio!

Team WGN Radio (J. McGrory)

Before the climb (J. McGrory)

WGN Radio news director Ryan Burrow and his family (M. Van De Velde)

Kathryn Lake and Mary Van De Velde (M. Van De Velde)

The firefighters climb with all their gear (M. Van De Velde)

Jeannie and her husband Marty (J. McGrory)

Inside Soldier Field (J. McGrory)

Photos courtesy of Jeannie McGrory and Mary Van De Velde