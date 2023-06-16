WGN Radio, WGN-TV and NewsNation partnered together for the 27th annual Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring, a day when employees volunteer as a group at an organization in their community.
This year, staff volunteered at Cradles to Crayons Chicago and donated blood at a Vitalant Blood Drive.
At Cradles to Crayons, the morning and afternoon volunteers sorted clothing into various age groups, stuffed back-to-school backpacks, and cleaned shoes in keeping with the organization’s cornerstone value: With Quality = Dignity.
By the numbers, here is how WGN Radio, WGN-TV and NewsNation helped the organizations:
- The morning shift at Cradles to Crayons packed 774 backpacks, cleaned 70 shoes, and sorted clothes for 62 kids.
- The afternoon shift at Cradles to Crayons packed 784 backpacks, cleaned 41 shoes and sorted clothes for 54 kids.
- Online donations resulted in over $1,352 raised for Cradles to Crayons which provides 188 new backpacks filled with all the supplies kids need to start the next school year off right.
- More than three boxes full of donations to Cradles to Crayons equates to about 1,380 children’s items.
- At the Vitalant Blood Drive, 35 units were donated with 105 lives saved.
Nexstar Media Group is the parent company of WGN Radio, WGN-TV and NewsNation.
Photos by WGN Radio’s Marlene Wells and Mike Piff and WGN-TV’s Diana Dionisio and Bridget Gonzales
At Cradles to Crayons:
About Cradles to Crayons
In Chicago, 1 in 2 kids can’t afford appropriate clothing or adequate school supplies. Starting school without basic essentials can impact a student’s self-esteem, attendance and success. The mission of Cradles to Crayons is clear: To provide children from birth through age 12 with the everyday essentials they need to thrive – at home, at school, and at play – and a vision of a future free of childhood poverty. Learn more about Cradles to Crayons and how to support the organization at cradlestocrayons.org/chicago.
The Vitalant Blood Drive at WGN-TV:
About Vitalant
Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Vitalant is one of the nation’s largest nonprofit blood and biotherapies healthcare organizations, providing hospitals and patients across the U.S. a safe blood supply. Giving blood with Vitalant saves lives in your community and beyond. Find more information and a location near you at vitalant.org.