With help from listeners, the support of Republic Bank, Alpha Wealth Group and Jewel-Osco, the radiothon hosted by WGN Radio’s John Williams and Lisa Dent in June raised over $127,000 and sent 212 kids to City Kids Camp. Kids attended camp over a one-week period in July.

Check out the photos and video of kids enjoying a week away at summer camp. Photos and video footage provided by Bob Evans and Hector Corona of City Kids Camp.

City Kids Camp 2023 (B. Evans/City Kids Camp)

City Kids Camp 2023 (B. Evans/City Kids Camp)

City Kids Camp 2023 (B. Evans/City Kids Camp)

Pooltime! (B. Evans/City Kids Camp)

City Kids Camp 2023 (B. Evans/City Kids Camp)

Volleyball (B. Evans/City Kids Camp)

Time to relax (B. Evans/City Kids Camp)

City Kids Campers (B. Evans/City Kids Camp)

City Kids Campers (B. Evans/City Kids Camp)

City Kids Campers (B. Evans/City Kids Camp)

City Kids Camp 2023 (B. Evans/City Kids Camp)

Dining hall (B. Evans/City Kids Camp)

Rock climbing at City Kids Camp (B. Evans/City Kids Camp)

Making it to the top! (B. Evans/City Kids Camp)

City Kids Camper (B. Evans/City Kids Camp)

City Kids Campers (B. Evans/City Kids Camp)

About City Kids Camp



City Kids Camp takes kids out of the city and into the country for a week away at camp. Located about three hours south of Chicago in Lewistown, City Kids Camp welcomes inner-city youth from 4th to 12th grade and provides them with refuge and respite.

There the kids can experience all of the adventures of a sleepover camp on 167 acres of natural environment. Activities include archery, hiking, fishing, swimming, crafts, basketball, soccer, campfires with s’mores and more. A team of dedicated volunteers, counselors, nurses, teachers, mentors and motivational speakers work together to encourage and nurture the campers. City Kids Camp gives the kids the opportunity to become more independent, self-confident, learn new skills and make new friends. To learn more, visit citykidscamp.org

Highlights from June’s City Kids Camp Radiothon: