Photos: Team WGN at American Lung Association’s Fight For Air Climb

Dare to stair! Saturday, June 20, 2021 marked the first outdoor American Lung Association’s Fight For Air Climb, held at Soldier Field. The course offered two different routes and climbers were able to go at their own pace.
Team WGN Radio climbed in honor of “Sara’s dad.” Sara is WGN Radio’s Promotions and PR Manager and her father Jack had a single lung transplant a few days after Memorial Day at Northwestern. He is out of the hospital and doing well. His recovery continues and he was surprised and grateful to be celebrated by the team.
Photos by Sara Tieman/WGN Radio.