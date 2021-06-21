Photos: Team WGN at American Lung Association’s Fight For Air Climb

Dare to stair! Saturday, June 20, 2021 marked the first outdoor American Lung Association’s Fight For Air Climb, held at Soldier Field. The course offered two different routes and climbers were able to go at their own pace.

Team WGN Radio climbed in honor of “Sara’s dad.” Sara is WGN Radio’s Promotions and PR Manager and her father Jack had a single lung transplant a few days after Memorial Day at Northwestern. He is out of the hospital and doing well. His recovery continues and he was surprised and grateful to be celebrated by the team.

Photos by Sara Tieman/WGN Radio.

Team WGN Radio climbing for Sara’s dad.

This is Sara’s dad Jack on the day of his release from the hospital, eight days after his single lung transplant.

Happy climbers.

At Soldier Field.

Ryan Burrow and Dave Eanet

Before the climb.

Team WGN at Soldier Field, this year’s climb site.

Team WGN Radio

Kathryn cues up her climbing playlist.

Outside Soldier Field.

The first-ever outdoor Fight For Air Climb at Soldier Field.

Stretching before the climb.

At Soldier Field.

Anne Wolowiec, Maureen McDonald, Jeannie McGrory, and Ryan Burrow

Anne Wolowiec, Maureen McDonald, Jeannie McGrory, and Sara Tieman.

Heading to the start line.

At the start line.

One final team photo before the climb.

Every dollar raised supports American Lung Association’s research, educational programs, and advocacy.

There they go!

Maureen and Jeannie climbing.

Kathryn Lake, Mary Van De Velde, and Anne Wolowiec.

Mary Van De Velde

Dave Eanet along the route.

Go Ryan Burrow!

Kathryn Lake

Dave Eanet, Jeannie McGrory, and Maureen McDonald.

Mary and Kathryn along the route.

Following along the route.

There goes Mary!

Dare to stair! The extended Route 2 meant a total of 1,958 stairs!

Jeannie and Maureen decide which route to take.

Dave Eanet climbing Route 2

Mary Van De Velde waves on Route 2.

Kathryn Lake on Route 2.

Anne Wolowiec on Route 2.

Mary Van De Velde on Route 2.

WGN Radio’s Maureen McDonald celebrated her birthday at the Fight For Air Climb!

Birthday girl Maureen McDonald

Ryan Burrow

Team WGN with their finishing medals.

Dave Eanet, post-Climb.

Team WGN Radio…happy!

Team WGN Radio…exhausted!

Post-Climb snacks!

A takeaway pin to commemorate the numbers of years participating in Fight For Air Climb.

Sara’s dad Jack with Sara.

WGN Radio and WGN-TV are supporters of Fight For Air Climb