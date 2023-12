Steve Bertrand and his wife Sharon traveled to Australia in November to visit their daughter Emma who is living in Sydney. Their return trip included a stop in Honolulu!

Here’s some of the highlights from Steve’s trip.

Photos and captions by Steve Bertrand

Sharon, Emma and Sara toast our reunion in Sydney. (S. Bertrand)

Sara leads the toast! (S. Bertrand)

Only cross the street if you’re wearing pants. (S. Bertrand)

Sharon and I had a chance to pose with and pet a koala. (S. Bertrand)

Feeding the wallabies and kangaroos. They were so cute! (S. Bertrand)

Sharon was very popular with the wallabies. (S. Bertrand)

A great dinner and ice cream dessert with Irish cousins Aideen and Simon. They’re living in Sydney as well as Emma and Sara. (S. Bertrand)

The picture everyone takes a thousand times! (S. Bertrand)

Black Friday shopping in Sydney. Christmas comes in the summer down under. (S. Bertrand)

Moonlight over Coogee Beach. (S. Bertrand)

Bondi Beach (S. Bertrand)

Many Sydney beaches have saltwater oceanside pools. This is the one at Bondi. (S. Bertrand)

A sunrise dip for Sharon and Emma at Coogee Beach. Steve was sleeping! (S. Bertrand)

The view from the cliff walk from Coogee to Bondi. Breathtaking, in a few ways! (S. Bertrand)

Sharon and Emma in the surf! (S. Bertrand)

The Sydney Opera House truly is spectacular.

My darling daughter Emma and I are on the ferry ride to Manley Beach. (S. Bertrand)

Soaking in the summer sun at Manley Beach, a short ferry ride from downtown Sydney. (S. Bertrand)

Just one of the beautiful birds in Sydney. This it’s a lorikeet? Cockatoos were everywhere! And loud, too! (S. Bertrand)

Sharon catches a rainbow on our stop in Honolulu. (S. Bertrand)

Taking in the magnificence of a banyan tree in Honolulu. (S. Bertrand)