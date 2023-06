Cheers to Speed Jokes! John Williams was joined by listeners at Whiskey Acres in DeKalb to celebrate the three year anniversary of Speed Jokes.

Attendees enjoyed a barbecue lunch, tour of Whiskey Acres, music and more on a beautiful Saturday afternoon.

Tune-in to hear Speed Jokes with John Williams weekdays at 10:38am and 1:38pm. And keep sending in your jokes at JohnWilliams@wgnradio.com!

Photos by Marlene Wells and Jeannie McGrory of WGN Radio

John Williams at Whiskey Acres (M. Wells/WGN Radio)

John Williams gives a welcome speech at the party (J. McGrory/WGN Radio)

John Williams and Jaime Walter, co-founder & CEO of Whiskey Acres

Nick Nagele, co-founder & COO of Whiskey Acres

Partygoers read Speed Jokes

John Williams autographs a glass for a listener.

John talks with partygoers

Nathan Fay, owner of Fay’s BBQ

Attendees ate a barbecue lunch from Fay’s BBQ

Grilling up lunch

Time for BBQ!

The lunch line

Live music at the event.

Jim Walter, Whiskey Acres co-founder

On the Whiskey Acres Distillery tour (J. McGrory/WGN Radio)

Looking at the barrels on the Whiskey Acres tour

Seed to spirit at Whiskey Acres

Sign at Whiskey Acres

Inside Whiskey Acres