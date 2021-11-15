Photos: Jon Hansen at McDonald’s in Joliet for the Food for the Body and Spirit Turkey and Trimmings Giveaway

This holiday season, the McDonald’s Owner Operators of Chicago and Northwest Indiana and the Northern Illinois Food Bank have teamed up to provide holiday meals to those in need to present the 21st Annual Food for the Body and Spirit turkey and trimmings giveaway, November 11 – 20.

Select McDonald’s locations across Chicago’s south and west sides and Northwest Indiana will provide over 5,500 free turkeys and trimmings, making this year the largest effort yet.

Food for the Body and Spirit was started by the Black McDonald’s Operators Association to help communities most effected by unemployment and poverty.

WGN Radio’s own Jon Hansen was on-site at the McDonald’s in Joliet (1421 Riverboat Center) to help distribute the meal boxes at that giveaway. Check out the photos!

Photos by Jon Hansen, Wendy Listick and Michael Piff/WGN Radio

McDonald’s team in Joliet for the Food for the Body and Spirit giveaway

Jon Hansen and the McDonald’s team

Helping those in need have a Thanksgiving table.

Jon Hansen holds up a turkey

Jon Hansen helps with the giveaways.

Jon Hansen and McDonald’s team

At the McDonalds in Joliet (1421 Riverboat Center)

Passing out turkey and trimmings.

Thumb’s up for the camera.