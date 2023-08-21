John Williams joined WGN Radio listeners at the SavWay Fine Wine & Spirits in Geneva on August 17 for a special preview of Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming Festival of the Vine, September 8-10.
The evening featured sampling of wines with food pairings from Geneva restaurants, including Stockholm’s Restaurant & Brewery, Sweet Sensations, and Firewater BBQ & Brew, and plenty of time for attendees to ‘Wine A Little, Laugh A Lot’.
Photos by WGN Radio’s Jeannie McGrory and Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s Paula Schmidt