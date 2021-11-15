Photos: Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning Show live at Treetime Christmas Creations

Dean Richards and his Sunday Morning Show cast including Andy Masur, Dave Schwan and “Elton” Jim Turano returned to Treetime Christmas Creations in Lake Barrington for a live broadcast of their annual holiday spectacular.

Show highlights included music by Victorian caroling ensemble Canterbury Carollers, actors Melissa GIlbert and Dan Butler, Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, Dave Schwan’s 99-year-old dad, and a pickle-tasting on behalf of National Pickle Day.

Thank you to Anderson’s Candy Shop, Lake Geneva Cruise Line, Lou Malnati’s, and Pepper Park Coffee for their support of the live broadcast.

Photos by Marlene Wells/WGN Radio

Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning Show (L to R: Dave Schwan, Dean Richards, Andy Masur, “Elton” Jim Turano)

Broadcasting live at Treetime Christmas Creations.

The audience at Treetime

Canterbury Carollers

Dean Richards

Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning Show live from Treetime on Pepper Road in Lake Barrington.

Dean talks with Dr. Kevin Most

Northwestern Medicine’s Dr. Kevin Most

Dean Richards and Dr. Kevin Most, ,Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital

Dean Richards in the crowd

Dean Richards with a box of Anderson’s Candy

Dean and the audience

Dean talks with the audience

Dean with the audience.

Dean Richards interviewing Treetime owners Joe and Laurie Kane.

Treetime owners Joe and Laurie Kane.

Dean Richards with Treetime owners Joe and Laurie Kane

Dean Richards with actors Dan Butler and Melissa Gilbert

Dan Butler and Melissa Gilbert

Audience at Treetime

Paul Schwan, Dave Schwan’s 99-year-old dad who will be 100 in a few months.

Dean Richards and Kathy Brady of Lou Malnati’s.

Everyone loves Lou Malnati’s! The pizza was gone before we had time to capture a photo!

Treetime’s designer Cassie Nicholas with owner Laurie Kane

Time for a pickle tasting segment because it’s National Pickle Day!

Dean tries a pickle.

The show cast gives their take on the pickles.

Taste testing the pickles (L to R: Dave Schwan, Andy Masur, Elton Jim, producer Ryan Pollock)

Pickles

And more pickles!

Dave Schwan tries a pickle.

The show cast with Dave Schwan’s cousin Rick Behning, Rick’s wife Dee and show producer Ryan Pollock next to Dean.