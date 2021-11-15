Photos: Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning Show live at Treetime Christmas Creations

Dean Richards and his Sunday Morning Show cast including Andy Masur, Dave Schwan and “Elton” Jim Turano returned to Treetime Christmas Creations in Lake Barrington for a live broadcast of their annual holiday spectacular.
Show highlights included music by Victorian caroling ensemble Canterbury Carollers, actors Melissa GIlbert and Dan Butler, Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, Dave Schwan’s 99-year-old dad, and a pickle-tasting on behalf of National Pickle Day.
Thank you to Anderson’s Candy Shop, Lake Geneva Cruise Line, Lou Malnati’s, and Pepper Park Coffee for their support of the live broadcast.
Photos by Marlene Wells/WGN Radio