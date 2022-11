That’s a wrap on another Dean Richards’ annual Treetime Holiday Spectacular live broadcast!

The audience and listeners were treated to fun and festive music from Eddie Korosa, Jr. and his Boys from Illinois polka band, a sneak preview of “The Sound of Music” at Paramount Theatre in Aurora, treats from Anderson’s Candy Shop, and a pizza lunch courtesy of Lou Malnati’s.

Check out the photos from the broadcast.

Photos: Marlene Wells/WGN Radio

Gallery 1:

Dean’s annual Holiday Spectacular Broadcast Live from Treetime!

Dave Schwan, Dean Richards, “Elton” Jim Turano

Eddie Korosa Jr. and The Boys from Illinois provided fun and festive music throughout the broadcast.

The live broadcast.

“Elton” Jim, Dave Schwan, actor Frank Ferrante and Dean Richards channel their Groucho Marx. Ferrante performs as Groucho in a one-man show.

Dean with the Eddie Korosa Jr. and The Boys from Illinois band.

Dave Schwan, promotions guru Marlene Wells, Dave Schwan, Elton Jim.

We spy Santa in the audience!

Actor Frank Ferrante at Treetime.

Dean talks with actor Frank Ferrante.

Frank Ferrante entertains the audience.

Actor Carisa Cecilia Gonzalez previews the upcoming “The Sound of Music” at Paramount Theatre in Aurora.

Dean with the Eddie Korosa Jr. band.

Anderson’s Candy Shop provided a sweet treat for the audience. Visit one of their shops in Richmond or Barrington.

Thanks to the audience for attending the broadcast.

Gallery 2:

Treetime owners Joe and Laurie Kane with Dean Richards.

Dean talks with Laurie and Joe Kane, Treetime owners.

What happens when you have a live polka band and a commercial break? It’s time for a polka!

Dean dances with a listener.

Dance break!

Elton Jim dances with Laurie Kane.

Dean dances with a listener.

Thanks to Lou Malnati’s for providing lunch to the audience at Treetime.

Time for a a slice of Lou Malnati’s deep dish!

Audience sing-along for “The 12 Days of Christmas”.

No one sings “Five Gold Rings” quite like Elton Jim.

“The 12 Days of Christmas” singers from the audience with Dean.

In the hour off-air, the audience was entertained with holiday karaoke. Treetime owner Joe Kane showed his vocal chops with “Hallelujah.”

The hour off-air karoke session wrapped up with Elton Jim, Dave Schwan and Dean Richards singing together.

Back on-air and Dean welcomed Chef Andy Murray. Murray’s new cookbook is “Eat, Drink, and Be Murray: A Feast of Family Fun and Favorites”.

Chef Andy Murray and Dean Richards.