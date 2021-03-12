Photos: Chicago Blackhawks radio announcers John Wiedeman and Troy Murray from the remote studio

The pandemic caused most of us to adapt to a different way of doing things. Sports broadcasters were no exception to this. These photos take you behind-the-scenes of the Chicago Blackhawks radio broadcast team of John Wiedeman and Troy Murray calling games from their remote studio at WGN Radio. Photos taken by Krista Flores, WGN Radio Engineering.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
