Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano along with WGN Radio listeners cruised the Eastern Mediterranean and Holy Lands on Oceania Cruises’ Sirena.

Ports of call on the trip included sacred sites in Jerusalem and Israel, Cairo and the pyramids in Egypt, the Greek island of Crete, Siciliy, and a rare stop in Tunisia.

Take a peek at Bob and Marianne’s travels, with photos courtesy of Marianne Murciano.

Ready to board the Oceania’s Sirena for the cruise (M. Murciano)

Bob Sirott feeds the cats of Tel Aviv (M. Murciano)

In the old walled Arab city of Jaff in Tel Aviv (M. Murciano)

Marianne Murciano at a park in Jaffa (M. Murciano)

Bob and Marianne in Tel Aviv (M. Murciano)

In Tel Aviv (M. Murciano)

Bob Sirott spots a Cubs shirt in Safed, Israel (M. Murciano)

In Jerusalem (M. Murciano)

Sea of Galilee in Israel (M. Murciano)

Bob and Marianne ride camels with the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt as a backdrop. (M. Murciano)

Pyramids of Egypt (M. Murciano)

In Egypt (M. Murciano)

The Sphinx in Egypt (M. Murciano)

The Amalfi Coast (M. Murciano)

In Capri (M. Murciano)

Exploring the ruins in Segesta, in the northwestern part of Sicily (M. Murciano)

Cisterns of La Malga near Tunis (M. Murciano)

In Malta (M. Murciano)

In Valleta, the capital of Malta (M. Murciano)

Saint Mary Magdalene Chapel in Dingli, Malta (M. Murciano)

Taking a break in the hot tub on the Sirena (M. Murciano)

In Greece (M. Murciano)

Bob and Marianne with WGN Radio listeners (M. Murciano)

Cruising with listeners (M. Murciano)

Bob and Marianne with WGN Radio listeners (M. Murciano)