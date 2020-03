NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) – Following the devastating storms that killed at least 24 people across Tennessee, our sister station in Nashville is raising money for tornado recovery. WKRN-TV is hosting a “News 2 Gives Back” event partnering with the American Red Cross to raise money for the victims of this week’s deadly tornadoes. You can donate online to the victims by clicking here. If you prefer to donate via phone, you…