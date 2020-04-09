Listen Now
Anna Davlantes

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

More photos of WGN Radio staff wearing face masks

WGN Insider

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chief Engineer Bill Murdoch also comes armed with disinfectant spray!

WGN Radio staff show off their protective face coverings, per the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Click here to see the first photo gallery.

  • “Stick ’em up” jokes Lou Manfredini of his mask look.
  • Chief Engineer Bill Murdoch also comes armed with disinfectant spray!
  • Host Karen Conti’s mask was custom made by a friend and coordinates with her outfit.
  • Who’s that masked man?
  • It’s producer Super Joe Romano!
  • Producer Vivianne Linou
  • Agriculture business and news reporter Steve Alexander…on-brand and with swimming googles!
  • From the newsroom, wearing masks and social distancing, it’s Steve Grzanich and Pam Jones
  • Outside the Loop host Mike Stephen
  • Account rep and “Superwoman” Karen Moss wearing the mask a friend made her.
  • Reporter Ryan Burrow
  • Supervisor of Sales Administration Maureen McDonald
  • Reporter Jen DeSalvo out for a socially distanced run and wearing her mask.
  • Officer manager Christine Solorio rides her bike to work wearing her mask.
  • Producer Elif Geris
  • When you’re this cool…you wear a mask. Account rep Mo’s son Jake wears his.
  • Commercial production continues from home says Kathryn Lake.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular