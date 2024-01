WGN Radio’s traffic reporter Mary Van De Velde recalls radio in the 1980s when there were typewriters…and perms!

She shared this throwback photo of herself working from that era.

Van De Velde says she still has ‘radio nightmares about not getting the story typed in time for air.’

Mary Van De Velde recalls radio in the 1980s with typewriters – and perms! (M. Van De Velde)

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.