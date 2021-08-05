Legendary WGN sports producer Jack Rosenberg to be recognized with honorary street name

Southeast corner of E. Illinois Street and Cityfront Plaza Drive named “Jack Rosenberg Way”; dedication on Wednesday, August 18 at 10:30 a.m.

Legendary WGN sports producer Jack “Rosey” Rosenberg will be recognized by the City of Chicago with an honorary street sign. The southeast corner of E. Illinois Street and Cityfront Plaza Drive will double as “Jack Rosenberg Way.”

The dedication will take place on Wednesday, August 18 at 10:30am. 42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly is scheduled to read the resolution.

“Jack was very caring,” said Bob Sirott, who hosts 5am to 9am weekday mornings on WGN Radio and counted Rosenberg as a friend, mentor, and peer. “The first thing he’d always ask was, ‘Everything all right with you and your family?’ Now we have a permanent memorial that will always remind us of a great journalist and an even greater person.”

Rosenberg’s career at WGN began in 1954 where he was a producer, news writer, and sports editor and worked with celebrated sports voices including Jack Brickhouse, Harry Caray, Vince Lloyd, Lou Boudreau, and others. Rosey was a pioneer in modern sports production and broadcasting and is credited with its development. While Rosey himself was rarely heard on-air, the sound of his typewriter clacking in the background was unmistakable.

Jack Rosenberg died December 26, 2020 at the age of 94.

Jack Brickhouse’s speech written by Jack Rosenberg for Induction into Baseball’s Hall of Fame

Letter from Ward Quaal to Jack Rosenberg on Jack’s 40th anniversary with WGN Radio 02-14-1994

Telegram from Vince Lloyd to Jack Rosenberg 02-07-1994

Jack Rosenberg’s letter announcing his retirement 07-08-1994