Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey returns to WGN Radio on April 27

Harvey’s “The Rest of the Story” will air on Bob Sirott Show, weekdays, 5am – 9am

Legendary broadcaster Paul Harvey, a familiar and trusted voice beloved by millions across the country, returns to the airwaves once again on WGN Radio beginning Monday, April 27, for a limited time. The station will air Harvey’s program “The Rest of the Story” on the Bob Sirott Show, heard weekdays 5am – 9am.

Created and penned by his son Paul Harvey, Jr, “The Rest of the Story” combined a historical vignette with a surprise ending delivered with Harvey’s trademark pregnant pause and signature phrase, “And now you know…the rest of the story!” It originally premiered as its own series in 1976.

“Paul Harvey’s radio adventure made him one of the most influential personalities in history,” said Executive Vice President of WGN America and WGN Radio Sean Compton. “It’s an honor for WGN Radio to re-introduce his amazing body of work to those of us who miss him and to a younger generation which didn’t have the privilege of growing up with him.”

Born in Tulsa, Harvey moved to Chicago in the 1940s and originated his broadcasts from the city for more than five decades. WGN Radio was Harvey’s longtime radio home in Chicago, and his programs aired on more than 1,000 stations nationwide. His news and commentary resonated with Americans in large cities and small towns throughout the country.

Bob Sirott and Paul Harvey crossed paths in 1986 when Sirott interviewed the broadcaster for a profile that aired on the CBS news magazine program “West 57th.”

