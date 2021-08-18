PHOTOS: ‘Jack Rosenberg Way’: Longtime WGN sports producer Jack Rosenberg receives honorary Chicago street sign

The City of Chicago recognized longtime WGN sports producer Jack “Rosey” Rosenberg with an honorary street sign at a dedication on Wednesday, August 18. “Jack Rosenberg Way” is located at the corners of E. Illinois and Cityfront Plaza Drive and St. Clair and Cityfront Plaza Drive.

Bob Sirott hosted Wednesday’s street dedication with additional reflections provided by WGN sports director Dave Eanet, WGN-TV director of production Bob Vorwald and White Sox broadcaster Steve Stone. 42nd Ward Ald. Brendan Reilly read the official resolution prior to the unveiling of the sign.

Rosenberg’s career at WGN began in 1954 where he was a producer, news writer, and sports editor and worked with celebrated sports voices including Jack Brickhouse, Harry Caray, Vince Lloyd, Lou Boudreau, and others. Rosey was a pioneer in modern sports production and broadcasting and is credited with its development. While Rosey himself was rarely heard on-air, the sound of his typewriter clacking in the background was unmistakable. Rosenberg died December 2020 at the age of 94.

