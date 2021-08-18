PHOTOS: ‘Jack Rosenberg Way’: Longtime WGN sports producer Jack Rosenberg receives honorary Chicago street sign

WGN Insider

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The City of Chicago recognized longtime WGN sports producer Jack “Rosey” Rosenberg with an honorary street sign at a dedication on Wednesday, August 18. “Jack Rosenberg Way” is located at the corners of E. Illinois and Cityfront Plaza Drive and St. Clair and Cityfront Plaza Drive.

Bob Sirott hosted Wednesday’s street dedication with additional reflections provided by WGN sports director Dave Eanet, WGN-TV director of production Bob Vorwald and White Sox broadcaster Steve Stone. 42nd Ward Ald. Brendan Reilly read the official resolution prior to the unveiling of the sign.

Rosenberg’s career at WGN began in 1954 where he was a producer, news writer, and sports editor and worked with celebrated sports voices including Jack Brickhouse, Harry Caray, Vince Lloyd, Lou Boudreau, and others. Rosey was a pioneer in modern sports production and broadcasting and is credited with its development. While Rosey himself was rarely heard on-air, the sound of his typewriter clacking in the background was unmistakable. Rosenberg died December 2020 at the age of 94.

  • “Jack Rosenberg Way” at Illinois and Cityfront Plaza Drive
  • Prior to the dedication
  • WGN Radio Vice President & GM Mary Sandberg Boyle begins the dedication
  • Bob Sirott leads the street dedication
  • Bob Sirott reads words written by Rosey upon his retirement from WGN in 1994
  • Dave Eanet at the mic
  • Dave Eanet speaks at the street naming
  • WGN-TV production direction Bob Vorwald speaks
  • White Sox broadcaster and analyst Steve Stone shares a few words
  • Steve Stone
  • 42 Ward Ald. Brendan Reilly reads the official resolution
  • Ald. Brendan Reilly reads the resolution
  • Time to unveil the sign
  • Unveiling the sign
  • “Jack Rosenberg Way” honorary street name unveiling
  • The sign is revealed!
  • L to R: Dave Eanet, Rosey’s daughter Beth Zweig, Bob Sirott, Steve Stone, Rosey’s son David Rosenberg, and Ald. Brendan Reilly
  • Bob Sirott and Ald. Brendan Reilly
  • L to R: Bob Vorwald, Ald. Brendan Reilly, Dave Eanet, Bob Sirott, Mary Sandberg Boyle, Steve Stone
  • Jack Rosenberg’s family
  • Bob Sirott’s eight month campaign to honor Jack Rosenberg ends with an honorary street dedication
  • WGN reunion
  • Marlene Wells with Jack’s son David and his wife Cindy Rosenberg
  • Dean Richards, Bob Sirott, Dave Eanet
  • WGN Radio Vice President & GM Mary Sandberg Boyle and Dean Richards
  • Bob Sirott and WGN Radio Vice President & GM Mary Sandberg Boyle
  • Sara Tieman and Marlene Wells with WGN Radio
  • The official resolution from the City of Chicago
  • The resolution

Photos by Sara Tieman/WGN Radio

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular

SportsClick

More SportsClick
More Home Page Top Stories