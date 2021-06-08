Dan Hampton and Ed O’Bradovich return to WGN Radio to host ‘The Hamp & O’B Show’ this autumn

WGN Radio announced that Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Hampton and former Chicago Bears defensive end Ed O’Bradovich will return to host ‘The Hamp & O’B Show’. The show will air weekly during the 2021-22 football season.

“We’re thrilled to have these two Bears greats back with us for another season to provide their unique brand of analysis. Bears fans know Hamp and O’B won’t hold back. Now the Bears have their quarterback of the future, and we still have the best guys to talk about it,’ said WGN Radio sports director Dave Eanet.

In addition to ‘The Hamp & O’B Show’, WGN Radio will also air select out-of-market NFL games beginning in September.