Back again for a limited time; first brewed for WGN Radio's 100th anniversary in 2022 in collaboration with Metropolitan Brewing, Seipp Brewing and Chicago Brewseum

It’s back for another summer of sippin’!

Chicago’s Very Own Golden Lager, brewed specially for WGN Radio’s 100th anniversary in 2022 in collaboration with Metropolitan Brewing, Conrad Seipp Brewing Company, and the Chicago Brewseum, is being re-released. So that’s one more chance for you to get some more cans – or try it for the first time if you missed it last year.

Crisp and refreshing, WGN Radio’s Chicago’s Very Own is a golden-colored lager with a mildly toasty, malty flavor that gives way to a clean finish and a spicy, floral aroma. As with all Metro Brewing beers, this ‘just-give-me-a-beer’ beer is perfect for any and all Chicago-style celebrations.

Starting Tuesday, June 13, WGN Radio’s Chicago’s Very Own Golden Lager will be available at Metropolitan Brewing (3057 N. Rockwell in Chicago) on draft and carryout and Chicagoland Binny’s stores while supplies last.

Or, try WGN Radio’s Chicago’s Very Own Golden Lager at The Publican (837 Fulton in Chicago) on June 25.