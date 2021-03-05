Behind the scenes: Broadcasting sports remotely during the pandemic

Dave Eanet and Joey Meyer call the basketball game between Northwestern and Illinois on February 16, 2021. Although the game was being played in Champaign, IL, Eanet and Meyer were in a temporary studio set up in an office in Evanston, IL, due to COVID-19 restrictions. (WGN-TV image)

Radio has always had an element of magic. Announcers create word pictures, taking their listeners to places through vivid descriptions of settings and events. That may have never been more true than during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sports broadcasters, used to delivering play-by-play and analysis of games from a courtside table or skybox booth, have been restricted to broadcasting from remote locations far from the arenas. From these offices, conference rooms, and other temporary studios, the broadcasters watch banks of monitors showing game action and stats. And yet, if all goes well, the radio magic is still there and the listeners at home may never realize that, just like many of them, even the broadcasters are working remotely.

WGN-TV’s Dan Roan recently took a behind-the-scenes look at several Chicago sports broadcast teams, including WGN Radio’s Blackhawks broadcasters John Wiedeman and Troy Murray and Northwestern Basketball broadcasters Dave Eanet and Joey Meyer.

