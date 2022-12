Gerard Jebaily, meteorologist for NewsNation, joins Steve Dale, filling in for Lisa Dent, to discuss the upcoming snow storm that is expected to arrive early morning, Thursday, December 22nd. He cautions listeners on traveling as there are predictions of whiteout conditions with winds up to 40 mph. Gerard predicts an accumulation of anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow.

