The National Weather Service is tracking a narrow but potentially intense snow band that potentially could hit the Chicago area Thursday night through Friday morning. The National Weather Service forecast calls for accumulation totals of four inches or more in the heaviest areas, expected to be south of downtown Chicago, with a 50% chance of six or more inches. WGN’s Tom Skilling is also forecasting up to six inches across the south suburbs. Stay with WGN for updates.

