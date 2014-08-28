Readings peak around 50 far W, but hold in the low 40s near the lake. Somewhat brisk E winds freshen to 15-20 mph as a weather system passes well to the south. Clouds break late or at night. Lows hold in the mid 30s.

37°F Readings peak around 50 far W, but hold in the low 40s near the lake. Somewhat brisk E winds freshen to 15-20 mph as a weather system passes well to the south. Clouds break late or at night. Lows hold in the mid 30s.