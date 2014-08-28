Listen Now
John Williams

Weather

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

48° / 37°
Cloudy
Cloudy 15% 48° 37°

Wednesday

57° / 44°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 2% 57° 44°

Thursday

49° / 42°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 30% 49° 42°

Friday

48° / 44°
Showers
Showers 60% 48° 44°

Saturday

49° / 37°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 70% 49° 37°

Sunday

50° / 33°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 5% 50° 33°

Monday

58° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 58° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

42°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
42°

43°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
43°

45°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

46°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

46°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

44°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
44°

42°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
42°

41°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
41°

39°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
39°

39°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
39°

38°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
38°

38°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
38°

37°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
37°

37°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
37°

37°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
37°

36°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
36°

35°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
35°

37°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
37°

41°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
41°

44°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
44°

47°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
47°
Broken Clouds

Chicago O'Hare International

43°F Broken Clouds Feels like 36°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Readings peak around 50 far W, but hold in the low 40s near the lake. Somewhat brisk E winds freshen to 15-20 mph as a weather system passes well to the south. Clouds break late or at night. Lows hold in the mid 30s.
37°F Readings peak around 50 far W, but hold in the low 40s near the lake. Somewhat brisk E winds freshen to 15-20 mph as a weather system passes well to the south. Clouds break late or at night. Lows hold in the mid 30s.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

Milwaukee

42°F Broken Clouds Feels like 37°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

Zionsville

44°F Broken Clouds Feels like 39°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Saint Louis

44°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 40°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
42°F Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Dubuque

41°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers early, partly cloudy overnight. Low: 37°
37°F A few showers early, partly cloudy overnight. Low: 37°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Click here for larger radar.

Weather Stories

More Weather
More Home Page Top Stories