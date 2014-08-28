Weather
- Humidity
Chicago O'Hare International43°F Broken Clouds Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 13 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Readings peak around 50 far W, but hold in the low 40s near the lake. Somewhat brisk E winds freshen to 15-20 mph as a weather system passes well to the south. Clouds break late or at night. Lows hold in the mid 30s.
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Milwaukee42°F Broken Clouds Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 9 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Zionsville44°F Broken Clouds Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 9 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
33°F Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Saint Louis44°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New
Dubuque41°F Overcast Feels like 35°
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F A few showers early, partly cloudy overnight. Low: 37°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New