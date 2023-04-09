WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

With another interesting week in news, Ilyce and Tom break down whether or not we’re more likely to go into a recession and what you should do about it. Later, they talk about preparing for the possibility of long-term care, whether you should pay off your mortgage before retiring, and ways to find extra cash in your budget.

If you’d like to get involved with the show, call 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.