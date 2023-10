WGN Radio’s Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group gives you the latest financial business news, financial planning advice and more!

As we head into October, Tom details what should be included in an end-of-year financial review, the steps to take to get closer to a tax-free retirement, and an important detail to consider when claiming Social Security.

If you’d like to get involved with the show, call 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.