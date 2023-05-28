WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

Last week, the IRS announced the largest-ever increase in maximum contributions to the popular savings vehicles, so Ilyce and Tom start off sharing HSA accounts and how they can be a more powerful for retirement savings. Later on, they address the rise of interest rates and how that may effect your retirement planning, along with verifying who you should get your financial advice from.

If you’d like to get involved with the show, call 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.