The program “This Week in Wealth” that airs on WGN(AM) on Sundays from 6:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. is sponsored by Alpha Wealth Group. Tom Fortino is an investment advisor representative of Retirement Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC registered advisor. Alpha Wealth Group, WGN and RWA are not affiliated. Exposure to ideas and financial vehicles discussed should not be considered investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any financial vehicle. This information should not be considered tax or legal advice. Individuals should consult with professionals specialized in fields of tax, legal, accounting, or investments regarding the applicability of this information for their situation. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Investments will fluctuate and when redeemed may be worth more or less than when originally invested. Any comments regarding safe and secure investments and guaranteed income streams refer only to fixed insurance products. They do not refer in any way to securities or investment advisory products. Fixed Insurance and Annuity product guarantees are subject to the claims‐paying ability of the issuing company and are not offered by Retirement Wealth Advisors. Insurance and annuities offered through Alpha Wealth Group, licensed in Illinois.

This Week in Wealth hosts Tom Fortino and Ilyce Glink

When it comes to saving, spending, investing and taxes, life can get complicated. Especially now. It feels like every day there’s news that affects the stock market, your wallet, and your retirement. To unravel the jargon and help you spend smarter, tune into This Week in Wealth. Co-hosted by WGN’s Ilyce Glink and Alpha Wealth Group’s Tom Fortino, you’ll get their unique insights into everything from market movers to the latest research, plus information to help you spend and invest with an eye toward achieving your financial goals. Join them for 30 minutes of rock rolling discussion about money matters, Sundays at 6:30a. (Can’t get up that early? Here’s the podcast link.)

As the founder and principal of Alpha Wealth Group, I’ve made it my responsibility to help investors make sense of their financial opportunities and chart a path through uncertain times. My goal is always to add value to my clients’ lives through prudent advice, plain speaking, and education. Today’s retirees are facing historic levels of volatility and longer lives in retirement. I help them understand where they are now and create strategies to help take them to a comfortable retirement lifestyle. Click for more.

Ilyce Glink is an award-winning financial journalist, radio show host, author of more than a dozen books on money and real estate and the CEO of Best Money Moves, a financial wellness technology company. Find her at Twitter (@Glink), Facebook (facebook.com/ilyceglink), Instagram (@ilyceglink), https://thinkglink.com or at https://bestmoneymoves.com.

