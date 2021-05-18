When it comes to saving, spending, investing and taxes, life can get complicated. Especially now. It feels like every day there’s news that affects the stock market, your wallet, and your retirement. To unravel the jargon and help you spend smarter, tune into This Week in Wealth. Co-hosted by WGN’s Ilyce Glink and Alpha Wealth Group’s Tom Fortino, you’ll get their unique insights into everything from market movers to the latest research, plus information to help you spend and invest with an eye toward achieving your financial goals. Join them for 30 minutes of rock rolling discussion about money matters, Sundays at 6:30a. (Can’t get up that early? Here’s the podcast link.)

Tom Fortino

Tom Fortino

As the founder and principal of Alpha Wealth Group, I’ve made it my responsibility to help investors make sense of their financial opportunities and chart a path through uncertain times. My goal is always to add value to my clients’ lives through prudent advice, plain speaking, and education. Today’s retirees are facing historic levels of volatility and longer lives in retirement. I help them understand where they are now and create strategies to help take them to a comfortable retirement lifestyle. Click for more.

Ilyce Glink

Ilyce Glink

Ilyce Glink is an award-winning financial journalist, radio show host, author of more than a dozen books on money and real estate and the CEO of Best Money Moves, a financial wellness technology company. Find her at Twitter (@Glink), Facebook (facebook.com/ilyceglink), Instagram (@ilyceglink), https://thinkglink.com or at https://bestmoneymoves.com.