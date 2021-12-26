This Week In Wealth 12/26/21: Is working from home really that great?

WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

Working from home has become a “thing” during the pandemic. In fact, Covid is the #1 trend accelerator for a whole host of different trends.

But it’s not all fun and games. A new study from the Rotterdam School of Management claims that remote working can also increase your risk of making mistakes, especially when carrying out mentally-intense tasks while alone. There’s no arguing that better technology has made the world smaller. But are we less prepared when they meet with Tom Fortino? What should someone bring with them the first time they meet with Tom in either case?

If you’d like to get involved with the show, call 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.