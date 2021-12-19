This Week In Wealth 12/19/21: Planning for contingencies in your retirement financial strategy

We’re marching our way to the end of the year. Just two weeks left to get done some of those items we talked about last week – things that can help you lower your tax bill or save for retirement.

This week, Ilyce saw a meme online that made her think about the mindset of an investor. It said that back in 2015, Beyonce performed a private corporate concert for Uber. But instead of accepting her $6 million paycheck, she requested to be paid in stock. Today it’s worth over $300 million.

We’ve seen stories like that before – the artist who painted a mural for Facebook – same thing. Is this about being financially savvy or about being a risk taker? While we may not have ‘Beyonce money,’ I’m wondering if you have any stories of clients who have benefitted from similar calculated decisions? How do you incorporate this approach into retirement planning?