The program “This Week in Wealth” that airs on WGN(AM) on Sundays from 6:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. is sponsored by Alpha Wealth Group. Tom Fortino is an investment advisor representative of Retirement Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC registered advisor. Alpha Wealth Group, WGN and RWA are not affiliated. Exposure to ideas and financial vehicles discussed should not be considered investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any financial vehicle. This information should not be considered tax or legal advice. Individuals should consult with professionals specialized in fields of tax, legal, accounting, or investments regarding the applicability of this information for their situation. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Investments will fluctuate and when redeemed may be worth more or less than when originally invested. Any comments regarding safe and secure investments and guaranteed income streams refer only to fixed insurance products. They do not refer in any way to securities or investment advisory products. Fixed Insurance and Annuity product guarantees are subject to the claims‐paying ability of the issuing company and are not offered by Retirement Wealth Advisors. Insurance and annuities offered through Alpha Wealth Group, licensed in Illinois.

This Week In Wealth 12/19/21: Planning for contingencies in your retirement financial strategy

This Week in Wealth
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Alpha Wealth Group’s Tom Fortino

We’re marching our way to the end of the year. Just two weeks left to get done some of those items we talked about last week – things that can help you lower your tax bill or save for retirement.

This week, Ilyce saw a meme online that made her think about the mindset of an investor. It said that back in 2015, Beyonce performed a private corporate concert for Uber. But instead of accepting her $6 million paycheck, she requested to be paid in stock. Today it’s worth over $300 million.

We’ve seen stories like that before – the artist who painted a mural for Facebook – same thing. Is this about being financially savvy or about being a risk taker? While we may not have ‘Beyonce money,’ I’m wondering if you have any stories of clients who have benefitted from similar calculated decisions? How do you incorporate this approach into retirement planning?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

This Week in Wealth
with Tom Fortino and Ilyce Glink
Sundays 6:30-7am ThisWeekInWealth

When it comes to saving, spending, investing and taxes, life can get complicated. Especially now. To unravel the jargon and help you spend smarter, tune into This Week in Wealth. Click for more.

Popular