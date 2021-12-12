This Week In Wealth 12/12/21: Being paid in stock

WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

We’re marching our way to the end of the year. Just 2 weeks left to get done some of those items we talked about last week – things that can help you lower your tax bill or save for retirement. This week, I saw a meme online that made me think about the mindset of an investor. It said that back in 2015, Beyonce performed a private corporate concert for Uber. But instead of accepting her $6 million paycheck, she requested to be paid in stock. Today it’s worth over $300 million.

We’ve seen stories like that before – the artist who painted a mural for Facebook – same thing. Is this about being financially savvy or about being a risk taker? While we may not have ‘Beyonce money,’ I’m wondering if you have any stories of clients who have benefitted from similar calculated decisions? How do you incorporate this approach into retirement planning? Tom and Ilyce break it down and discuss on this episode of the show.

If you’d like to get involved with the show, you can call at 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.