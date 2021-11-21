This Week In Wealth 11-21-21: There are 5 considerations if you want to retire early

WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!

Michelle Singletary, who is the Washington Post’s personal finance columnist, and a friend of Ilyce’s, posted a really interesting column about what to think about if you want to retire early. Pew did a study and concluded that 3.5 million people retired over the past 2 years, vs. 1 million normally.

Michelle says there are 5 considerations if you want to retire early, and by that, she means by 55, so well in advance of Medicare:

WHAT TO KNOW:

● Is this the right time to retire? (Age, cost of living)

● What additional factors should I consider before retiring? (Social Security, income)

● What’s a reasonable withdrawal rate for my investment portfolio? (4% vs 3.3% in new Morningstar report because bonds return next to nothing)

● Should I be worried about keeping money in the stock market after I retire? ● Do I need help from a financial planner?

