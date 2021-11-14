This Week In Wealth 11/14/21: Tax strategies for 2022 and beyond

WGN Radio’s Ilyce Glink and Tom Fortino from Alpha Wealth Group give you the latest financial business news and financial planning advice and more!
Topics of conversation on this week’s show include:
- Year end planning, including tax strategies for 2022 and beyond.
- What to know about Roth conversions and Roth 401(k)s
- Changes in the tax code for next year and what to expect
- The importance of getting your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) from retirement accounts done correctly
- What to look for in a financial advisor
If you’d like to get involved with the show, you can call at 630-934-1855. A member of Tom Fortino’s group will get back to you.