We’ve talked about how the IRS requires you to take money from your tax deferred accounts starting at age 72. The Government wants their taxes. There is a proposal being discussed now that would require you to also take a required minimum distribution out of your Roth account. This is after tax money, so if Uncle Sam isn’t getting any taxes from a Roth withdrawal, why the change?
This Week In Wealth 10/24/21: Why are there new changes to your Roth account?
